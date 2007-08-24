The Nanny Diaries

PG-13ComedyDramaMovie2007

A woman becomes a nanny to a wealthy, demanding Manhattan family.

The Nanny Diaries - Excerpt

About this Movie

The Nanny Diaries

A woman becomes a nanny to a wealthy, demanding Manhattan family.

Starring: Scarlett JohanssonLaura LinneyPaul GiamattiAlicia KeysChris Evans

Directors: Shari Springer BermanRobert Pulcini

PG-13ComedyDramaMovie2007
  • 5.1
  • hd

