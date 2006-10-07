The Music in Me: Children's Recitals

TVG • Family, Documentaries, Music, Award Shows & Events • Movie • 2006

music in me, violin, music, orchestra, classical

music in me, violin, music, orchestra, classical

Start watching The Music in Me: Children's Recitals

Add HBO® to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Southern Rites
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Homegrown: the Counter-Terror Dilemma
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2016)
Mob Stories
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • Movie (1993)
Boy Interrupted
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2009)
Heir to an Execution: A Granddaughter's Story
TVPG • Documentaries, History • Movie (2004)
Diagnosis Bipolar: Five Families Search for Answers
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2009)
A Good Job: Stories of the FDNY
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2014)
Toe Tag Parole: to Live and Die On Yard a
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2015)
Paycheck to Paycheck: The Life & Times of Katrina Gilbert
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2014)
A Family Is a Family Is a Family: A Rosie O'Donnell Celebration
TVG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2010)
Heidi Fleiss: The Would-Be Madam of Crystal
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2008)
The Music in Me: A Family Special
TVG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2007)
Beware the Slenderman
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The Best of 'Autopsy': A Sex Crimes Special
TVMA • Documentaries, Reality • Movie (2000)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

Start Your Free Trial