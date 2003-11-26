The Missing
R • Drama, Western, Adventure, Action, Thriller • Movie • 2003
From the Academy Award winning director and producer of A Beautiful Mind comes the suspense thriller The Missing. In the film, Maggie Gilkeson (Cate Blanchett), a young woman alone in an isolated and lawless wilderness, must re-unite with her long estranged father (Tommy Lee Jones) to track the mystical, psychopathic killer known as Chidin (Eric Schweig). Chidin, together with his brutal pack of army deserters, has kidnapped a collection of teenage girls, and has taken Maggie's daughter (Evan Rachel Wood) as his most recent prize. Maggie and her father must track the outlaws' trail of death and horror across the desolate 1885 New Mexico landscape and catch them before they make the Mexican border and disappear forever.