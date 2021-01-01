The Mighty Quinn

RMysteryAdventureActionDramaLegal • CrimeMovie1989

Denzel Washington is a low-key cop on a Caribbean isle who has a high-profile murder ...more

Denzel Washington is a low-key cop on a Caribbean isle who has a ...More

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Marathon Man
R • Crime, Thriller • Movie (1976)
Reasonable Doubt
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
Death Wish
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1974)
Last Knights
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The Pope of Greenwich Village
R • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1984)
At Close Range
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1986)
Shanghai Surprise
PG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (1986)
All Is Lost
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Hoodlum
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1997)
Black Rain
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1989)
Death Wish II
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1982)
Along Came a Spider
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2001)
Red Dragon
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2002)
Bright Lights, Big City
R • Drama • Movie (1988)
Vice
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2015)

About this Movie

The Mighty Quinn

Denzel Washington is a low-key cop on a Caribbean isle who has a high-profile murder case on his hands.

Starring: Denzel WashingtonRobert TownsendWilliam FoxMimi RogersM. Emmet Walsh

Director: Carl Schenkel

RMysteryAdventureActionDramaLegalCrimeMovie1989
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on