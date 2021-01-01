About this Movie
The Hunting Party
Nobody steals from Brandt Ruger... and lives. With a stellar cast led by Oscar winner Gene Hackman (Unforgiven), Emmy winner Candice Bergen ("Murphy Brown") and Oliver Reed (Gladiator), this searing western fires round after round of emotional heat with a torrid frontier love triangle that can only lead to revenge. To cattle baron Brandt Ruger (Hackman), his beautiful wife Melissa (Bergen) is just one of his possessions. So when notorious bandit Frank Calder (Reed) kidnaps Melissa, Ruger isn't concerned about her - he's enraged that someone stole from him. Melissa finds her captor quite kind, but Ruger is organizing a posse to hunt down the pair and recover his property... dead or alive!
