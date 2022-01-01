The Happy Prince

The untold story of the last days in the tragic times of Oscar Wilde, a person who observes his own failure with ironic distance and regards the difficulties that beset his life with detachment and humor.more

The untold story of the last days in the tragic times of Oscar Wi...More

Starring: Rupert EverettColin FirthEmily Watson

Director: Rupert Everett

RDramaBiographyHistoryLGBTQ+Movie2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.
What's Included?
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
The White PrincessTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2017)
Becoming ElizabethDrama • TV Series (2022)
TrumboR • Biography, Drama • Movie (2015)
Flesh And Bone (TV)TVMA • Drama, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
The White QueenTVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Little BirdsDrama, Romance • TV Series (2020)
The Spanish PrincessTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2019)
The Serpent QueenTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Snow Flower and the Secret FanDrama, History • Movie (2011)
The LuminariesTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
The AffairTVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
ElizabethDrama, History • Movie (1998)
Dangerous LiaisonsTVMA • Drama, History • TV Series (2022)
NovitiateR • Drama • Movie (2017)
Maria by CallasPG • Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2017)

About this Movie

The Happy Prince

The untold story of the last days in the tragic times of Oscar Wilde, a person who observes his own failure with ironic distance and regards the difficulties that beset his life with detachment and humor.

Starring: Rupert EverettColin FirthEmily WatsonColin MorganEdwin Thomas

Director: Rupert Everett

RDramaBiographyHistoryLGBTQ+Movie2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.