The Gunfighter

TVPGWestern • AdventureActionMovie1950

Former gunslinger Gregory Peck tries to leave his bloodstained past behind him. Hele...more

Former gunslinger Gregory Peck tries to leave his bloodstained pa...More

About this Movie

Former gunslinger Gregory Peck tries to leave his bloodstained past behind him. Helen Westcott, Millard Mitchell.

Starring: Gregory PeckHelen WestcottKarl MaldenMillard MitchellJean Parker

Director: Henry King

