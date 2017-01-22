The Great Gatsby

PGDramaMovie1974

Robert Redford is the millionaire with a shady past in this lush, lavish version of F...more

Robert Redford is the millionaire with a shady past in this lush,...More

Start watching The Great Gatsby

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Call Me by Your Name
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
Anna Karenina
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
Reservation Road
R • Drama • Movie (2007)
Pride & Prejudice
PG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2005)
Reds
PG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1981)
Stand and Deliver
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (1988)
Carlito's Way
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1993)
Taps
PG • Drama • Movie (1981)
Three Days of the Condor
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1975)
Mo' Better Blues
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (1990)
Boricua's Bond
R • Drama • Movie (2000)
Raising Arizona
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1987)
Serpico
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (1973)
Hardball
PG-13 • Drama, Sports • Movie (2001)
All Is Lost
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2013)

About this Movie

The Great Gatsby

Robert Redford is the millionaire with a shady past in this lush, lavish version of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic of Jazz Age America.

Starring: Robert RedfordMia FarrowSam WaterstonBruce DernLois Chiles

Director: Jack Clayton

PGDramaMovie1974
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on