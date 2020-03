The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Set during the Civil War, three disparate drifters...(the pancho-clad, cigar-chewing, silent but supremely self-confident 'Man with No Name'--the Good; the evil bounty hunter--the Bad; and a renegade Mexican bandit--the Ugly)...search for a Confederate cash box containing $200,000 which is hidden in a distant cemetery in an unmarked grave. The journey to the cemetery will carry them through the ferocity of the Civil War landscape. Sometimes they will masquerade as Yankees, sometimes as Confederates. They will taunt and ridicule each other. They will arrive at the cemetery. They will find the treasure. They will disagree and it will be time for the real violence to begin... Sergio Leone's epic Western masterpiece and the third film in the "Dollars" trilogy. Music by Ennio Morricone.