The Good German

RDramaMovie2006

A journalist in post-World War II Berlin is caught in a web of deception and murder i...more

A journalist in post-World War II Berlin is caught in a web of de...More

About this Movie

The Good German

A journalist in post-World War II Berlin is caught in a web of deception and murder involving his former mistress in this stylish thriller.

Starring: George ClooneyCate BlanchettTobey MaguireBeau BridgesTony Curran

Director: Mary Ann Bernard

