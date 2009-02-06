The Frog Prince

TVGFamilyDramaFantasy • KidsMovie • 1986

A children's musical based on the Grimm's fairy tale of The Frog-King, in which a you...more

A children's musical based on the Grimm's fairy tale of The Frog-...More

Start watching The Frog Prince

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
A Christmas Carol
TVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (1984)
Prancer
G • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (1989)
Annie
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1982)
The Wiz
G • Family, Music • Movie (1978)
Hansel and Gretel
TVPG • Family, Fantasy • Movie (1987)
Coraline
PG • Drama, Animation • Movie (2009)
A Dog's Way Home
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (2019)
Flicka
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (2006)
The Little Rascals Save the Day
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2014)
The King and I
G • Musicals, Animation • Movie (1999)
Flipper
PG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1996)
Buttons: A Christmas Tale
PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2018)
Peter Pan
PG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2003)
*batteries not included
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1987)
Sylvester
PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1985)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on