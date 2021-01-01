About this Movie
The East
Sarah (Brit Marling), an undercover agent at a private intelligence firm, is hired to infiltrate the East, an ecoterrorism cell targeting companies that pollute the environment. Though one (Elliot Page) of the group's hardcore members is suspicious of her, Sarah manages to win over Benji (Alexander Skarsgård), the East's leader. However -- even as Sarah tries to maintain her cover -- she gains more sympathy for the group's cause while, increasingly, becoming drawn to Benji.
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month