The Desert Trail

GActionAdventureWestern • Movie • 1935

A star rodeo performer stands accused of armed robbery - along with his pal, he looks...more

A star rodeo performer stands accused of armed robbery - along wi...More

About this Movie

The Desert Trail

A star rodeo performer stands accused of armed robbery - along with his pal, he looks for his own suspect in Poker City.

Starring: John WayneMary KornmanEddy ChandlerPaul FixCarmen LaRoux

Director: Lewis D. Collins

GAction, Adventure, WesternMovie • 1935

