The Day of the Jackal

PGDramaCrimeLegal • ThrillerHorrorMovie • 1973

French radicals hire British hitman to assassinate Charles de Gaulle.

About this Movie

Starring: Edward FoxMichel LonsdaleTony BrittonTerence AlexanderCyril Cusack

Director: Fred Zinnemann

PGDramaCrimeLegalThrillerHorrorMovie • 1973
