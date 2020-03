The Damned

The wicked horror-thriller THE DAMNED follows American David Reynolds (Peter Facinelli), widowed from his Colombian-born wife, who flies to Bogota with his new fiancée (Sophia Myles) to retrieve his rebellious teenage daughter Jill (Nathalia Ramos). En route to the city of Medellin, a car accident leaves them stranded in a rundown isolated inn. When they discover the old innkeeper has locked a young girl in the basement, they are determined to set her free. But no good deed goes unpunished, as they unwittingly unleash a centuries-old evil that will stop at nothing to destroy all in its path. THE DAMNED takes the traditional haunted house film and turns it on its head, taking audiences on a wild and terrifying ride they're not soon to forget.