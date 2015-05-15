The ConnectionThe Connection

RThrillerHorrorMovie2015

A stylish, crime thriller inspired by true events, THE CONNECTION tells the story of ...more

A stylish, crime thriller inspired by true events, THE CONNECTION...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
A Field in England
Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Devil
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2010)
47 Meters Down
TV14 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
House at the End of the Street
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
Lights Out
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2016)
The Amityville Murders
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The Fog
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2005)
Culture Shock
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
The Grudge 2
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
I'm Just F*cking With You
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
The Body
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
The Young Cannibals
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Sea Fever
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Shelley
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2016)

The Connection - Trailer

About this Movie

The Connection

A stylish, crime thriller inspired by true events, THE CONNECTION tells the story of magistrate Pierre Michel (Jean Dujardin) and his crusade to dismantle the most notorious drug smuggling operation in history: the French Connection.

RThrillerHorrorMovie2015
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on