The Complex: LockdownThe Complex: Lockdown

Science FictionMovie2020

In the aftermath of a major bioweapons attack in London, Dr Amy Tenant and a former c...more

In the aftermath of a major bioweapons attack in London, Dr Amy T...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Anna to the Infinite Power
TVPG • Science Fiction • Movie (1983)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Span Dub)
PG-13 • Latino, Science Fiction • Movie (2020)
Before We Vanish
R • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2017)
The Astronaut Farmer
PG • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2007)
Independence Day
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1996)
Almost Human
Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2014)
Frequently Asked Questions About Time Travel
TV14 • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2010)
Equilibrium
R • Science Fiction, Martial Arts • Movie (2002)
Q
R • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (1982)
Doom
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
The Wrong Todd
TVMA • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Dune
PG-13 • Adventure, Science Fiction • Movie (1984)
Critters 3
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (1991)
Useless Humans
TVMA • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2020)
eXistenZ
R • Science Fiction • Movie (1999)

The Complex: Lockdown - Trailer

About this Movie

The Complex: Lockdown

In the aftermath of a major bioweapons attack in London, Dr Amy Tenant and a former colleague Dr Rees Wakefield find themselves in a locked-down laboratory. As spies breach the perimeter, our scientists find themselves trapped inside The Complex.

Starring: Michelle MylettAl WeaverKim AdisOkorie ChukwuRachel Petladwala

Director: Paul Raschid

Science FictionMovie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on