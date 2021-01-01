About this Movie
The Complex: Lockdown
In the aftermath of a major bioweapons attack in London, Dr Amy Tenant and a former colleague Dr Rees Wakefield find themselves in a locked-down laboratory. As spies breach the perimeter, our scientists find themselves trapped inside The Complex.
Starring: Michelle MylettAl WeaverKim AdisOkorie ChukwuRachel Petladwala
Director: Paul Raschid
