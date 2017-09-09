The Children Act

RDrama • Movie • 2017

A British judge rules on a teenage boy's life-changing legal case.

A British judge rules on a teenage boy's life-changing legal case...More

Start watching The Children Act

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Ophelia
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Momma
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2018)
First Cow
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Holly Day
TV14 • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Krisha
R • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2015)
The Sea of Trees
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2015)
Ginger & Rosa
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2012)
Mary Magdalene
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
Enemy
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Mississippi Damned
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2009)
Charlie Says
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
Forgiven
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2016)
Knuckle City
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
Speak
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2005)
Green Room
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2016)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on