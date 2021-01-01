The Cave

PG-13ActionAdventureThrillerHorrorMovie2005

Bloodthirsty creatures await a pack of divers who become trapped in an underwater cav...more

Bloodthirsty creatures await a pack of divers who become trapped ...More

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Craft: Legacy
PG-13 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2020)
Gamer
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
Night Watch
R • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2004)
Silent Hill: Revelation
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
Beneath Us
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Hood Rat
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
The Hills Have Eyes Extended Version
TVMA • Horror, Adventure • Movie (2006)
The Gallows
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2015)
28 Weeks Later
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2007)
Hostage
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Return to House on Haunted Hill
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2007)
Sanctum
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
End of Days
R • Horror, Adventure • Movie (1999)
Arena
TVPG • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)

About this Movie

The Cave

Bloodthirsty creatures await a pack of divers who become trapped in an underwater cave network.

Starring: Cole HauserMorris ChestnutEddie CibrianRick RavanelloMarcel Iures

Director: Bruce Hunt

PG-13ActionAdventureThrillerHorrorMovie2005
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on