The Blood on Satan's Claw

RThrillerHorrorMovie1971

Set in the 17th century, the children of a small English town slowly turn to devil wo...more

Set in the 17th century, the children of a small English town slo...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Girl with All the Gifts
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Night of the Living Dead
TV14 • Classics, Thriller • Movie (1968)
Evil Dead
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2013)
Oculus
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Marrowbone
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Jeepers Creepers 2
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2003)
The Connection
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2015)
Disturbing Behavior
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1998)
The Last House on the Left (Unrated)
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1972)
Ouija: Origin of Evil
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Matriarch
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Rabid
R • Horror • Movie (1977)
It
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Doctor Sleep Director's Cut
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
The Dark Half
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1993)

About this Movie

The Blood on Satan's Claw

Set in the 17th century, the children of a small English town slowly turn to devil worship and the occult.

Starring: Patrick WymarkLinda HaydenBarry AndrewsMichele DotriceWendy Padbury

Director: Piers Haggard

RThrillerHorrorMovie1971
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on