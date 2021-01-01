The Beguiled

RDramaMovie1971

A wounded Yankee soldier during the Civil War triggers twisted passions and lustful j...more

A wounded Yankee soldier during the Civil War triggers twisted pa...More

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Rider
R • Drama, Western • Movie (2017)
The Sunset Limited
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2011)
The Beach
R • Drama • Movie (2000)
Beginners
R • Drama • Movie (2011)
In Pursuit of Honor
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (1995)
Richard Jewell
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
Salvador
R • Drama • Movie (1986)
Brubaker
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1980)
The Newton Boys
PG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (1998)
The Hurricane
R • Drama • Movie (1999)
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee
Drama • Movie (2007)
Grand Canyon
R • Drama • Movie (1991)
Citizen X
R • Drama • Movie (1995)
Gia
R • Drama • Movie (1998)
American Graffiti
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1973)

About this Movie

The Beguiled

A wounded Yankee soldier during the Civil War triggers twisted passions and lustful jealousies at a Confederate girls' boarding school.

Starring: Clint EastwoodGeraldine PageElizabeth HartmanJo Ann HarrisDarleen Carr

Director: Don Siegel

RDramaMovie1971
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on