The Art of Political Murder (Eng Sub)

TV14Documentaries • Movie • 2020

The Art of Political Murder (Eng Sub)

Inside the web of conspiracy behind the murder of Guatemalan human rights activist Bishop Juan Gerardi.

TV14DocumentariesMovie • 2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

