The Affair

TVMADramaMovie2021

Two women are linked by a lifelong relationship and an exceptional house built in Cze...more

Two women are linked by a lifelong relationship and an exceptiona...More

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Born Free: A New Adventure
TVPG • Drama • Movie (1996)
The Fan
R • Drama • Movie (1996)
Telling Our Stories: Lexical Gap
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2018)
Telling Our Stories: Clarissa
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
Telling Our Stories: Team Marilyn
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
Telling Our Stories: Sounds of War
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2020)
Redbelt
R • Drama • Movie (2008)
Todo en Juego
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2018)
Lost Transmissions
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
The Seagull
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2018)
Little Women
PG • Drama • Movie (2019)
Overcomer
PG • Drama • Movie (2019)
Sold
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2014)
Walk Proud
PG • Drama • Movie (1979)
Critical Thinking
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2020)

About this Movie

The Affair

Two women are linked by a lifelong relationship and an exceptional house built in Czechoslovakia in the early 1930s.

TVMADramaMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on