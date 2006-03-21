The Adventures of Brer Rabbit

GFamilyAnimation • AdventureKidsMovie2006

A mischievous rabbit (Nick Cannon) hatches clever schemes to gleefully outwit bigger ...more

A mischievous rabbit (Nick Cannon) hatches clever schemes to glee...More

About this Movie

A mischievous rabbit (Nick Cannon) hatches clever schemes to gleefully outwit bigger animals.

Starring: D.L. HughleyWanda SykesNick CannonWayne BradyDanny Glover

Director: Byron Vaughns

