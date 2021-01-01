The Act of KillingThe Act of Killing

DramaCrimeLegal • Movie2012

Filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer and documentary titans, Werner Herzog and Errol Morris ...more

Filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer and documentary titans, Werner Herzo...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
A Better Life
PG-13 • Drama, Latino • Movie (2011)
Bullhead
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2011)
20,000 Days on Earth
Drama • Movie (2014)
Pieta
Drama, Mystery • Movie (2012)
Dead Heat
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2003)
The Judge
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
R100
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
Wrong
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
Mob Town
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Joker
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Heat
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1995)
Catch Me If You Can
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2002)
The Harder They Come
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1973)
Complicit
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
Natural Born Killers
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1994)

The Act of Killing - Trailer

About this Movie

The Act of Killing

Filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer and documentary titans, Werner Herzog and Errol Morris examine a country where Indonesian death squad leaders are celebrated as heroes, challenging them to reenact their real-life mass-killings.

DramaCrimeLegalMovie2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on