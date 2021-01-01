The Accidental Spy

PG-13ActionComedyAdventureThrillerMartial Arts • Movie2001

Jackie Chan stars as a salesman whose dream of being an spy comes true.

Jackie Chan stars as a salesman whose dream of being an spy comes...More

About this Movie

The Accidental Spy

Jackie Chan stars as a salesman whose dream of being an spy comes true.

Starring: Jackie ChanEric TsangVivian HsuKim Min-jungWu Hsing-kuo

Director: Teddy Chan

PG-13ActionComedyAdventureThrillerMartial ArtsMovie2001
  • 5.1
  • hd

