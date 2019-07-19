Teresa's Tattoo

RComedyMovie • 1995

Teresa just wanted to study during spring break, but her friends drag her out to parties.

Teresa just wanted to study during spring break, but her friends ...More

About this Movie

Teresa's Tattoo

Teresa just wanted to study during spring break, but her friends drag her out to parties. She wakes up after a wild party to find she's being held hostage, drugged, made a redhead, tattooed, and wearing leather.

Starring: Adrienne ShellyC. Thomas HowellNancy McKeonLou Diamond PhillipsCasey Siemaszko

Director: Julie Cypher

RComedyMovie • 1995
