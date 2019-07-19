About this Movie
Teresa's Tattoo
Teresa just wanted to study during spring break, but her friends drag her out to parties. She wakes up after a wild party to find she's being held hostage, drugged, made a redhead, tattooed, and wearing leather.
Starring: Adrienne ShellyC. Thomas HowellNancy McKeonLou Diamond PhillipsCasey Siemaszko
Director: Julie Cypher
