About this Movie
Take Out Girl
Tera Wong delivers Chinese food for her mother’s struggling restaurant in an infamous crime and violence-ridden Los Angeles neighborhood. Until, Tera takes a job from the local drug Kingpin, moving his “product” in her takeout food boxes.
Starring: Hedy WongSki CarrLynna YeeJ. Teddy GarcesLorin Alond Ly
Director: Hisonni Johnson
