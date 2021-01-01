Taffin

RActionDramaMovie1988

A tough talking, punch throwing debt collector is recruited by the community to stop ...more

A tough talking, punch throwing debt collector is recruited by th...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Thomas Crown Affair
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1999)
Blue Sky
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (1994)
Soldier Boyz
R • Action • Movie (1995)
The Adventures of Hercules
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (1985)
Gorp
R • Comedy • Movie (1980)
Jules of Light and Dark
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2018)
Rag Doll
TVMA • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Love and Honor
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2013)
The First Time
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
Rabid Dogs
Action, Drama • Movie (2015)
Another Woman
PG • Drama • Movie (1988)
Kansas
R • Drama • Movie (1988)
The Madness of King George
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (1994)
What Love Is
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2007)
No Way Out
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1987)

About this Movie

Taffin

A tough talking, punch throwing debt collector is recruited by the community to stop corrupt businessmen intent on building a chemical plant in their town.

Starring: Pierce BrosnanRay McAnallyAlison DoodyJeremy ChildPatrick Bergin

Director: Francis Megahy

RActionDramaMovie1988
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on