About this Movie
Sweetwater
Nathaniel "Sweetwater" Clifton, star attraction of the Harlem Globetrotters, changes the game of basketball when he becomes the first African American player to sign a contract with the NBA in the fall of 1950.
Starring: Everett OsborneKevin PollakJeremy PivenCary ElwesRichard Dreyfuss
Director: Martin Guigui