About this Movie
Supervized
Four former international superheroes are trying to adjust to retirement at a nursing home -- minus their once-powerful abilities. Ex-hero Ray soon finds himself battling not only his enemies, but also the stigma and restrictions of old age.
Starring: Tom BerengerBeau BridgesLou GossettFionnula FlanaganElya Baskin
Director: Steve Barron
