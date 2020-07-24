Summerland

PGDramaMovie2020

A reclusive writer is entrusted with the care of a young London evacuee.

A reclusive writer is entrusted with the care of a young London e...More

About this Movie

Summerland

A reclusive writer is entrusted with the care of a young London evacuee.

Starring: Gemma ArtertonGugu Mbatha-RawPenelope WiltonLucas BondDixie Egerickx

Director: Jessica Swale

PGDramaMovie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

