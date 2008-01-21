About this Movie
Sugar
"Sugar" follows the story of Miguel Santos, a.k.a. Azucar, a Dominican pitcher from San Pedro de Macoris, struggling to make it to the big leagues and pull himself and his family out of poverty.
Starring: Algenis Perez SotoRayniel RufinoAndre HollandMichael GastonJaime Tirelli
Directors: Anna BodenRyan Fleck
