Sugar

RDramaMovie • 2008

"Sugar" follows the story of Miguel Santos, a.k.a. Azucar, a Dominican pitcher from S...more



About this Movie

Sugar

"Sugar" follows the story of Miguel Santos, a.k.a. Azucar, a Dominican pitcher from San Pedro de Macoris, struggling to make it to the big leagues and pull himself and his family out of poverty.

Starring: Algenis Perez SotoRayniel RufinoAndre HollandMichael GastonJaime Tirelli

Directors: Anna BodenRyan Fleck

RDramaMovie • 2008
  • 5.1
  • hd

