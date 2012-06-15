Strictly Ballroom

PGComedyMusicals • FamilyMusicMovie • 1992

A headstrong ballroom dancer defiantly partners with a love-struck amateur.

A headstrong ballroom dancer defiantly partners with a love-struck amateur.

About this Movie

Strictly Ballroom

A headstrong ballroom dancer defiantly partners with a love-struck amateur.

Starring: Paul MercurioTara MoriceBill HunterBarry OttoPat Thompson

Director: Baz Luhrmann

PGComedyMusicalsFamilyMusicMovie • 1992
  • 5.1
  • hd

