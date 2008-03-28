Stop-Loss

RDramaMilitary & War • AdventureActionMovie • 2008

About this Movie

Stop-Loss

A soldier returns home to Texas after his tour of duty in Iraq is over, then goes AWOL after he is recalled to active duty.

Starring: Ryan PhillippeAbbie CornishChanning TatumJoseph Gordon-LevittCiarán Hinds

Director: Kimberly Peirce

RDramaMilitary & WarAdventureActionMovie • 2008
  • 5.1
  • hd

