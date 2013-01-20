Stoker

RHorrorThrillerMovie2013

An introverted girl dealing with her father's death turns down a dark, twisted path w...more

An introverted girl dealing with her father's death turns down a ...More

About this Movie

Stoker

An introverted girl dealing with her father's death turns down a dark, twisted path with the arrival of a mysterious uncle.

Starring: Mia WasikowskaMatthew GoodeNicole KidmanJacki WeaverDermot Mulroney

Director: Park Chan-wook

