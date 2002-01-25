Stigmata

RThrillerDramaMysteryHorrorMovie • 1999

About this Movie

Stigmata

A young beautician begins to experience the stigmata--the five wounds of Christ--in this scary, visceral thriller.

Starring: Patricia ArquetteGabriel ByrneJonathan PryceNia LongThomas Kopache

Director: Rupert Wainwright

