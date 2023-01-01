Son of GodSon of God

In the Holy Land, the Roman occupation has produced a cauldron of oppression, anxiety and excessive taxes levied upon the Jewish people. Fearing the wrath of Roman governor Pontius Pilate (Greg Hicks), Jewish high priest Caiaphas (Adrian Schiller) tries to keep control of his people. That control is threatened when Jesus arrives in Jerusalem, performing miracles and spreading messages of love and hope. Those who fear that Jesus will inspire a revolution decide that he must die.more

In the Holy Land, the Roman occupation has produced a cauldron of...

Starring: Diogo MorgadoGreg HicksAdrian Schiller

Directors: Christopher SpencerTony MitchellCrispin Reece

PG-13Religion & SpiritualityDramaBiographyHistoryMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

Son of God - Trailer

About this Movie

Son of God

In the Holy Land, the Roman occupation has produced a cauldron of oppression, anxiety and excessive taxes levied upon the Jewish people. Fearing the wrath of Roman governor Pontius Pilate (Greg Hicks), Jewish high priest Caiaphas (Adrian Schiller) tries to keep control of his people. That control is threatened when Jesus arrives in Jerusalem, performing miracles and spreading messages of love and hope. Those who fear that Jesus will inspire a revolution decide that he must die.

Starring: Diogo MorgadoGreg HicksAdrian SchillerDarwin ShawSebastian Knapp

Directors: Christopher SpencerTony MitchellCrispin Reece

PG-13Religion & SpiritualityDramaBiographyHistoryMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

