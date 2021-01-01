Some Girls

RComedyTeen • Movie1988

An American college student spends Christmas with his girlfriend's outlandishly odd f...more

An American college student spends Christmas with his girlfriend'...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Wings of Courage
G • Action, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Desperate Measures
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1998)
The Fighter
R • Latino • Movie (2009)
La Boda de Rosa (Rosa's Wedding)
TVMA • Comedy, International • Movie (2021)
Convicts
R • Drama • Movie (1991)
Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star
R • Comedy • Movie (2011)
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea (Unrated Version)
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2013)
To Die For
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1995)
Soul Survivors
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2001)
A Prayer for the Dying
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1987)
The Longshot
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1986)
Matchstick Men
PG-13 • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2003)
Desperately Seeking Susan
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1985)
Life Stinks
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1991)
The Hustle
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)

Some Girls - Trailer

About this Movie

Some Girls

An American college student spends Christmas with his girlfriend's outlandishly odd family in Quebec City.

Starring: Patrick DempseyJennifer ConnellySheila KelleyAndre GregoryFlorinda Bolkan

Director: Michael Hoffman

RComedyTeenMovie1988
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on