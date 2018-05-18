Soller's Point

RDramaMovie • 2018

Keith - a 24-four-year-old drug dealer newly released from prison and living with his...more

Keith - a 24-four-year-old drug dealer newly released from prison...More

About this Movie

Soller's Point

Keith - a 24-four-year-old drug dealer newly released from prison and living with his father under house arrest in Baltimore - struggles to reestablish himself in a community scarred by unemployment, neglect and segregation.

Starring: McCaul LombardiJames BelushiThomas GuiryZazie BeetzEverleigh Brenner

Director: Matthew Porterfield

