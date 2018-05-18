About this Movie
Soller's Point
Keith - a 24-four-year-old drug dealer newly released from prison and living with his father under house arrest in Baltimore - struggles to reestablish himself in a community scarred by unemployment, neglect and segregation.
Starring: McCaul LombardiJames BelushiThomas GuiryZazie BeetzEverleigh Brenner
Director: Matthew Porterfield
