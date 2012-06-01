Snow White and the Huntsman Unrated Version

TV14ActionDramaAdventureMovie • 2012

Snow White runs for her life from the evil queen with the help of a huntsman in this ...more

Snow White runs for her life from the evil queen with the help of...More

Start watching Snow White and the Huntsman Unrated Version

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Harriet
PG-13 • Action, Biography • Movie (2019)
3000 Miles to Graceland
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1991)
The Call of the Wild
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Fast Five (Extended Version)
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2011)
Marked for Death
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1990)
After the Sunset
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Flight of the Phoenix
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2004)
The Last Outlaw
R • Western, Adventure • Movie (1993)
AVPR Aliens vs. Predator Requiem (Extended Version)
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Underwater
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2020)
Angel Rodriguez
TVMA • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
Raise the Titanic
PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (1980)
Robin Hood
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2010)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on