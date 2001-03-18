Sniper

RActionAdventureMovie • 1993

A sniper and a marksman must work together to kill a dangerous rebel.

A sniper and a marksman must work together to kill a dangerous re...More

Start watching Sniper

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
First Blood
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1982)
The Golden Child
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1986)
Glory
R • Drama, History • Movie (1989)
The Mask of Zorro
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (1998)
Spy Kids
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2001)
The Legend of Zorro
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2005)
Young Guns II
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1990)
Rambo III
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1988)
Congo
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Conan the Barbarian
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Days of Thunder
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (1990)
Young Guns
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1988)
Red Dawn
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1984)
Last Action Hero
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Taken
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2009)

About this Movie

Sniper

A sniper and a marksman must work together to kill a dangerous rebel.

Starring: Tom BerengerBilly ZaneJ.T. WalshAden YoungKen Radley

Director: Luis Llosa

RActionAdventureMovie • 1993
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on