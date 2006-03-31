Slither
R • Comedy • Science Fiction • Horror • Movie • 2006
Prepare yourself for this terrifying, twisted, and chilling film that critics are calling "the most entertaining horror movie in years" (Joe Williams, St. Louis Post Dispatch). From the writer of 2004's Dawn of the Dead comes the deliciously demented story of an unnamed evil wreaking havoc on a small town. Intent on devouring all life on Earth, this dark force is infecting anyone in its path. Now, it's up to the local sheriff, Bill Pardy (Nathan Fillion, Serenity), and his team to stop the spread of rampant devastation - and shocking mutilation - before it's too late.