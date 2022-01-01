About this Movie
Sin Senas Particulares
A mother is contacted by authorities to sign her son's death certificate, months after he left home to cross the border into the United States. Refusing to believe that he is dead, she traverses across Mexico in search of answers in this timely emotional drama. Starring Mercedes Hernández and David Illescas. Directed by Fernanda Valadez.
Starring: Mercedes HernándezDavid IllescasJuan Jesús VarelaAna Laura RodríguezLaura Elena Ibarra
Director: Fernanda Valadez