Sin

RDramaCrimeThrillerMovie • 2003

Retired cop Eddie Burns (Ving Rhames) faces a heroin kingpin's sinister campaign of v...more

Retired cop Eddie Burns (Ving Rhames) faces a heroin kingpin's si...More

Start watching Sin

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
The Hit List
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Midnight Family
TVMA • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Animal Kingdom
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2010)
Joshua
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2007)
Chill Factor
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1999)
End of Sentence
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
Hustle and Heat
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Silencio
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Apt Pupil
R • Drama • Movie (1998)
Unthinkable
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2010)
The Padre
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The Burnt Orange Heresy
R • Thriller, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Hearts In Atlantis
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Castle in the Ground
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
Norman: The Moderate Rise And Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2016)

About this Movie

Sin

Retired cop Eddie Burns (Ving Rhames) faces a heroin kingpin's sinister campaign of vengeance.

Starring: Gary OldmanVing RhamesKerry WashingtonAlicia CoppolaBill Sage

Director: Michael Stevens

RDramaCrimeThrillerMovie • 2003
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on