Signature Move

TV14ComedyLGBTQ+DramaRomanceMovie2017

A closeted Muslim lesbian finds her new hobby in lucha-style wrestling.

A closeted Muslim lesbian finds her new hobby in lucha-style wrestling.

About this Movie

Signature Move

A closeted Muslim lesbian finds her new hobby in lucha-style wrestling.

Starring: Fawzia MirzaShabana AzmiSari SanchezAudrey FrancisCharin Alvarez

Director: Jennifer Reeder

TV14ComedyLGBTQ+DramaRomanceMovie2017
