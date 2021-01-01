Sh*thouse

RComedyMovie2020

A lonely college freshman forges a strong connection with his RA.

A lonely college freshman forges a strong connection with his RA.

About this Movie

A lonely college freshman forges a strong connection with his RA.

Starring: Cooper RaiffDylan GelulaAmy LandeckerLogan MillerOlivia Welch

Director: Cooper Raiff

