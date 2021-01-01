S.F.W.

RDramaComedyMovie1995

A man reluctantly gains national recognition after a hostage situation.

A man reluctantly gains national recognition after a hostage situ...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Patch Adams
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
Tammy's Always Dying
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Bright Lights, Big City
R • Drama • Movie (1988)
Edward Scissorhands
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1990)
Death at a Funeral
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2007)
License to Drive
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1988)
Desperately Seeking Susan
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1985)
Office Space
R • Comedy • Movie (1999)
At Close Range
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1986)
The Purple Rose of Cairo
PG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1985)
Sunshine Cleaning
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Cold Brook
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Throw Momma from the Train
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1987)
The Pope of Greenwich Village
R • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1984)
Beautiful Girls
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1996)

About this Movie

S.F.W.

A man reluctantly gains national recognition after a hostage situation.

Starring: Stephen DorffReese WitherspoonJake BuseyJoey Lauren AdamsPamela Gidley

Director: Jefery Levy

RDramaComedyMovie1995
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on