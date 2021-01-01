Severance

RComedyHorrorMovie2006

In this sharp blend of horror and dark humor, arms dealers are stalked by a vengeful ...more

In this sharp blend of horror and dark humor, arms dealers are st...More

About this Movie

Severance

In this sharp blend of horror and dark humor, arms dealers are stalked by a vengeful enemy during a corporate team-building retreat.

Starring: Danny DyerLaura HarrisTim McInnernyToby StephensClaudie Blakley

Director: Christopher Smith

RComedyHorrorMovie2006
  • 5.1
  • hd

