Scorpio

In a chilling scenario of international espionage and intrigue, a C.I.A. agent and a ...more

Scorpio - Trailer

About this Movie

In a chilling scenario of international espionage and intrigue, a C.I.A. agent and a French assassin play a game of cat and mouse.

Starring: Burt LancasterAlain DelonPaul ScofieldJohn ColicosGayle Hunnicutt

Director: Michael Winner

